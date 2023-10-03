KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.71.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $50,629,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 678,185 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

