Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 533.87% and a negative net margin of 2,217.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

