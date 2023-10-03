Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

BFS stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,014.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

