Itau BBA Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Itau BBA Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $8.60 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

