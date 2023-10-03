Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $295.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of -135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.01 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

