Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $32,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.