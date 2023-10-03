Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

MLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

