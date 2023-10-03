Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHOO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 64.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $93,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden



Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Recommended Stories

