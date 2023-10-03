SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.84 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

