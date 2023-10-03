iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

IPW opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.74. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.