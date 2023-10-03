iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
IPW opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.74. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
