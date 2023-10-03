Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $940.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

