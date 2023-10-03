StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.5 %

EBMT stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

