StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Down 5.5 %
DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.49.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
