StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 5.5 %

DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.49.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

