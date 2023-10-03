Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

