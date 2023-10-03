Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 21.8 %
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $2.40 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
