Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 21.8 %

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $2.40 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

