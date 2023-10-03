ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of CLIR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

