StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

