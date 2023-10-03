Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

