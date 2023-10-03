StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

