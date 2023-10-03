Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

