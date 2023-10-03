Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.16.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
