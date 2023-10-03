PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,314,041.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,892,462 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

