Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $1.01 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

