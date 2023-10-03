Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMED. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 601.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

