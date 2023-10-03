Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

