Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.12 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Power REIT by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

