Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
