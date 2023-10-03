Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.