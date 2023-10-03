RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,533.33%.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

