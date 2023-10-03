Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Medifast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MED

Medifast Trading Up 1.1 %

MED stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. Medifast has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The company has a market cap of $824.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Medifast by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 73.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.