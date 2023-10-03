Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.19 and a 200-day moving average of $335.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner has a 1-year low of $277.08 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

