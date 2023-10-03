Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ELS opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Articles

