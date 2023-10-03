Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 197 ($2.38).
MKS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.57 ($2.40).
In other news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). In other news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,885.20 ($24,036.26). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £418,180.50 ($505,476.25). Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,666. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
