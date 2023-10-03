B. Riley Downgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $921.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

