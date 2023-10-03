Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $196.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,341 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 104.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,690,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

