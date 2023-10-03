Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.54. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

