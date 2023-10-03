StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

