StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of USEG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.23.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
