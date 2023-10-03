StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of USEG opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

