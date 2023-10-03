Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $558.39.

INTU stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

