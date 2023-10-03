Loop Capital Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $200.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

