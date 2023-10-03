Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,254 shares of company stock worth $1,381,562. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

