Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

