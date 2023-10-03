Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Startek in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Stock Performance

NYSE SRT opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 60.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Articles

