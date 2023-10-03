StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

