StockNews.com Downgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.13.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $495.82 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.