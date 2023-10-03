StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 54.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

