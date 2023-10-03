Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

