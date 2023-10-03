Mizuho Downgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Underperform

Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.