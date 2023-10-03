Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.