StockNews.com Upgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.69 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.