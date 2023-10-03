Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.