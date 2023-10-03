Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.84) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.83.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

